PRTG Network Monitor < 20.1.57.1745 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2020-10374
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.paessler.com/prtg/history/stable#20.1.57.1745https://kb.paessler.com/en/topic/87668-how-can-i-mitigate-cve-2020-10374-until-i-can-update
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 30, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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