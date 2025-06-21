Pterodactyl Panel - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-49132
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/pterodactyl/panel/security/advisories/GHSA-24wv-6c99-f843https://github.com/pterodactyl/panel/commit/24c82b0e335fb5d7a844226b08abf9f176e592f0https://github.com/pterodactyl/panel/releases/tag/v1.11.11
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pterodactyl
- Product
- panel
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