Puppet Server/PuppetDB - Sensitive Information Disclosure CVE-2020-7943
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://puppet.com/security/cve/CVE-2020-7943https://tickets.puppetlabs.com/browse/PDB-4876https://puppet.com/security/cve/CVE-2020-7943/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-7943https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 11, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- puppet
- Product
- puppet_enterprise
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