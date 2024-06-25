Puppeteer Renderer - Directory Traversal CVE-2024-36527
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/zenato/puppeteer-renderer/issues/97https://gist.github.com/7a6163/25fef08f75eed219c8ca21e332d6e911
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 17, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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