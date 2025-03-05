PyArrow Flight RPC - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-47248
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-47248https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2023-47248https://github.com/apache/arrow/commit/f14170976372436ec1d03a724d8d3f3925484ecfhttps://github.com/smolse/poc-or-gtfo/tree/main/CVE-2023-47248
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 9, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- apache
- Product
- pyarrow
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