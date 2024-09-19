pyload-ng js2py - Remote Code Execution CVE-2024-28397
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-r9pp-r4xf-597rhttps://github.com/Marven11/CVE-2024-28397-js2py-Sandbox-Escape
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 20, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- pyload
- Product
- pyload
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