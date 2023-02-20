Python < 3.7.17, 3.8.x < 3.8.17, 3.9.x < 3.9.17, 3.10.x < 3.10.12, 3.11.x < 3.11.4 RCE Vulnerability - Windows CVE-2023-24329
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/python/cpython/issues/102153#issuecomment-1554965447https://python-security.readthedocs.io/vuln/urlparse-scheme.htmlhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-r32r-rqw2-wv5mhttps://pointernull.com/security/python-url-parse-problem.htmlhttps://github.com/python/cpython/issues/102153
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 17, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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