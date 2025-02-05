Python Improper Input Validation Vulnerability (Jan 2025) - Windows CVE-2025-0938
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mail.python.org/archives/list/security-announce@python.org/thread/K4EUG6EKV6JYFIC24BASYOZS4M5XOQIB/https://github.com/python/cpython/issues/105704https://github.com/python/cpython/pull/129418https://docs.python.org/3.13/whatsnew/changelog.html#python-3-13-2-finalhttps://docs.python.org/3.12/whatsnew/changelog.html#python-3-12-9-finalhttps://docs.python.org/3.11/whatsnew/changelog.html#python-3-11-12-finalhttps://docs.python.org/3.10/whatsnew/changelog.html#python-3-10-17-finalhttps://docs.python.org/3.9/whatsnew/changelog.html#python-3-9-22-finalhttps://osv.dev/vulnerability/PSF-2025-1https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-0938
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 31, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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