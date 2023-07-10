qdPM 9.1 - Cross-site Scripting CVE-2020-19515
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://topsecalphalab.github.io/CVE/qdPM9.1-Installer-Cross-Site-Scriptinghttp://qdpm.net/download-qdpm-free-project-managementhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-19515
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 9, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- qdpm
- Product
- qdpm
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