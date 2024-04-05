QNAP QTS and QuTS Hero - OS Command Injection CVE-2023-47218
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/passwa11/CVE-2023-47218https://twitter.com/win3zz/status/1760224052289888668/photo/3https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post/2024/02/13/cve-2023-47218-qnap-qts-and-quts-hero-unauthenticated-command-injection-fixed/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-47218https://www.qnap.com/en/security-advisory/qsa-23-57
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 13, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- qnap
- Product
- qts
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