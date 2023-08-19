RaspAP 2.8.7 - Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2022-39986
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174190/RaspAP-2.8.7-Unauthenticated-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-39986https://medium.com/@ismael0x00/multiple-vulnerabilities-in-raspap-3c35e78809f2http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174190/RaspAP-2.8.7-Unauthenticated-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/RaspAP/raspap-webgui/blob/master/ajax/openvpn/activate_ovpncfg.php
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 1, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- raspap
- Product
- raspap
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