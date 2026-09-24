Ray < 2.52.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-62593
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ray-project/ray/security/advisories/GHSA-q279-jhrf-cc6vhttps://github.com/projectdiscovery/nuclei-templates/issues/16961https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-62593
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 26, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ray_project
- Product
- ray
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