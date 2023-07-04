rConfig 3.9.2 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-16662
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://shells.systems/rconfig-v3-9-2-authenticated-and-unauthenticated-rce-cve-2019-16663-and-cve-2019-16662/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-16662https://drive.google.com/open?id=1OXI5cNuwWqc6y-7BgNCfYHgFPK2cpvnuhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/154999/rConfig-3.9.2-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/155186/rConfig-3.9.2-Command-Injection.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 28, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rconfig
- Product
- rconfig
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