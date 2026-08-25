rConfig <= 3.9.4 - Authenticated OS Command Injection CVE-2020-10221
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-hxjm-95v4-6qjjhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/48207https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-10221
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 8, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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