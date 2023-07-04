rConfig <=3.9.4 - SQL Injection CVE-2020-10549
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/theguly/exploits/blob/master/CVE-2020-10549.pyhttps://theguly.github.io/2020/09/rconfig-3.9.4-multiple-vulnerabilities/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-10549https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 4, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rconfig
- Product
- rconfig
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