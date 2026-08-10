React Native Community CLI - Unauthenticated OS Command Injection CVE-2025-11953
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jfrog.com/blog/cve-2025-11953-critical-react-native-community-cli-vulnerability/https://www.vulncheck.com/blog/metro4shell_eitwhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-399j-vxmf-hjvrhttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli/commit/15089907d1f1301b22c72d7f68846a2ef20df547https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-11953
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 3, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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