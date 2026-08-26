Read More & Accordion <= 3.5.7 - Authenticated Privilege Escalation CVE-2026-7467
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/adf51c03-b0bb-4864-b64d-6b0cba4b0130https://wordpress.org/plugins/expand-maker/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-7467
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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