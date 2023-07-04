Redash Setup Configuration - Default Secrets Disclosure CVE-2021-41192
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://hackerone.com/reports/1380121https://github.com/getredash/redash/security/advisories/GHSA-g8xr-f424-h2rvhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41192https://github.com/getredash/redash/commit/ce60d20c4e3d1537581f2f70f1308fe77ab6a214https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 24, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- redash
- Product
- redash
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