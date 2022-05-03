Redis RCE Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2022-0543
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ubercomp.com/posts/2022-01-20_redis_on_debian_rcehttps://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2022/msg00048.htmlhttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166885/Redis-Lua-Sandbox-Escape.htmlhttps://www.debian.org/security/2022/dsa-5081https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-5316-1https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 18, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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