Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Redis - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-0543

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-0543https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2022-0543
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Feb 18, 2022
Detection added at
Software Type
Data store
Vendor
Redis
Product
Redis

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans