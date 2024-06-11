Rejetto HTTP File Server - Template injection CVE-2024-23692
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/19240https://mohemiv.com/all/rejetto-http-file-server-2-3m-unauthenticated-rce/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 31, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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