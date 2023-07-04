Reprise License Manager 14.2 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2021-44152
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://reprisesoftware.com/admin/rlm-admin-download.php?&euagree=yeshttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/165186/Reprise-License-Manager-14.2-Unauthenticated-Password-Change.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-44152https://www.reprisesoftware.com/RELEASE_NOTEShttps://github.com/anonymous364872/Rapier_Tool
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 13, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- reprisesoftware
- Product
- reprise_license_manager
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