Responsive filemanager 9.13.1 Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2018-14728
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/148742/Responsive-Filemanager-9.13.1-Server-Side-Request-Forgery.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/45103/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-14728https://github.com/sobinge/nuclei-templateshttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 3, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- tecrail
- Product
- responsive_filemanager
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