REST API TO MiniProgram <= 4.7.1 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-8484
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2024-8484https://www.usom.gov.tr/bildirim/tr-24-1528https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/rest-api-to-miniprogram/tags/4.7.0/includes/api/ram-rest-comments-controller.php#L247https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/6e0945eb-ceec-4536-822a-fe864c21b580?source=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-8484
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 25, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jianbo
- Product
- rest-api-to-miniprogram
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