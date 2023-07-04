Revive Adserver 4.2 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-5434
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/155559/Revive-Adserver-4.2-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47739https://www.revive-adserver.com/security/revive-sa-2019-001/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-5434http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/155559/Revive-Adserver-4.2-Remote-Code-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 6, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- revive-sas
- Product
- revive_adserver
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