Rocket LMS - Default Login
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://codecanyon.net/item/rocket-lms-learning-management-academy-script/33120735https://github.com/Yucaerin/RocketLmshttps://medium.com/@naxtarrr/rocket-lms-shell-upload-vulnerability-c400665702f3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rocketsoft
- Product
- rocket-lms
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