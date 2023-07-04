Rocket.Chat <=3.13 - NoSQL Injection CVE-2021-22911
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/162997/Rocket.Chat-3.12.1-NoSQL-Injection-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/rocketchat/CVE-2021-22911https://hackerone.com/reports/1130721https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2021-22911https://blog.sonarsource.com/nosql-injections-in-rocket-chathttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-22911
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rocket.chat
- Product
- rocket.chat
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