Rocket.Chat <3.9.1 - Information Disclosure CVE-2020-28208
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://trovent.io/security-advisory-2010-01https://trovent.github.io/security-advisories/TRSA-2010-01/TRSA-2010-01.txthttp://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/01/07/1http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/160845/Rocket.Chat-3.7.1-Email-Address-Enumeration.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-28208
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 8, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rocket.chat
- Product
- rocket.chat
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