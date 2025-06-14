Roundcube Webmail - Command Injection CVE-2020-12641
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-12641https://github.com/mbadanoiu/CVE-2020-12641http://lists.opensuse.org/opensuse-security-announce/2020-09/msg00083.htmlhttps://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/compare/1.4.3...1.4.4https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/releases/tag/1.4.4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 4, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- roundcube
- Product
- webmail
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.