Roundcube Webmail - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-49113
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-49113https://fearsoff.org/research/roundcubehttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-8j8w-wwqc-x596http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2025/06/02/3https://roundcube.net/news/2025/06/01/security-updates-1.6.11-and-1.5.10https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/commit/0376f69e958a8fef7f6f09e352c541b4e7729c4dhttps://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/commit/7408f31379666124a39f9cb1018f62bc5e2dc695https://github.com/roundcube/roundcubemail/commit/c50a07d88ca38f018a0f4a0b008e9a1deb32637e
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 2, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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