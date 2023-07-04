Roxy Fileman 1.4.5 - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2018-20526
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/151033/Roxy-Fileman-1.4.5-File-Upload-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46085/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-20526https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 21, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- roxyfileman
- Product
- roxy_fileman
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