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Roxy Fileman 1.4.5 - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2018-20526

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/151033/Roxy-Fileman-1.4.5-File-Upload-Directory-Traversal.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/46085/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-20526https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Mar 21, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
roxyfileman
Product
roxy_fileman

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