RSFiles! for Joomla - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2026-57827
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://mysites.guru/blog/rsfiles-unauthenticated-file-upload-rce/https://vulnerabletarget.com/VT-2026-57827https://www.rsjoomla.com/blog/view/644-unauthenticated-file-upload-fixed-in-rsfiles-version-11712-update-now.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-57827
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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