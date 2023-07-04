Rstudio Shiny Server <1.5.16 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2021-3374
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/colemanjp/shinyserver-directory-traversal-source-code-leakhttps://blog.rstudio.com/2021/01/13/shiny-server-1-5-16-update/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-3374https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 2, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- rstudio
- Product
- shiny_server
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