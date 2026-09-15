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Ruby on Rails Active Storage - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-66066

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/rails/rails/security/advisories/GHSA-xr9x-r78c-5hrmhttps://discuss.rubyonrails.org/t/cve-2026-66066-possible-arbitrary-file-read-and-remote-code-execution-in-active-storage-variant-processing/91432https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2026/07/29/9https://advisories.gitlab.com/gem/activestorage/CVE-2026-66066/
Codename
KindaRails2Shell
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Jul 29, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Shared library
Vendor
Rails
Product
Active Storage

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