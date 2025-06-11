Ruckus vRioT IoT Controller - Authentication Bypass CVE-2020-26879
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://adepts.of0x.cc/ruckus-vriot-rce/https://adepts.of0x.cchttps://twitter.com/TheXC3LLhttps://x-c3ll.github.iohttps://github.com/alphaSeclab/sec-daily-2020https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-26879
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 26, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- commscope
- Product
- ruckus_vriot
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