ruflo MCP Bridge - Unauthenticated RCE via terminal_execute CVE-2026-59726
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/ruvnet/ruflo/security/advisories/GHSA-c4hm-4h84-2cf3https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-59726https://www.pruva.dev/reproductions/REPRO-2026-00315
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ruvnet
- Product
- ruflo
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