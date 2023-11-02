Ruijie RG-EW1200G Router - Password Reset CVE-2023-4169
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-4169https://github.com/blakespire/repoforcve/tree/main/RG-EW1200Ghttps://vuldb.com/?ctiid.236185https://vuldb.com/?id.236185https://github.com/20142995/sectool
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ruijie
- Product
- rg-ew1200g_firmware
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