SaltStack Salt <3002.5 - Auth Bypass CVE-2021-25281
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://hackdig.com/02/hack-283902.htmhttps://dozer.nz/posts/saltapi-vulnshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25281https://github.com/saltstack/salt/releaseshttps://www.saltstack.com/blog/active-saltstack-cve-announced-2021-jan-21/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- saltstack
- Product
- salt
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