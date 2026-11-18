Sangoma FreePBX - Authentication Bypass (Broken Access Control) CVE-2019-19006
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-19006https://community.freepbx.org/t/freepbx-security-vulnerability-sec-2019-001/62772https://research.checkpoint.com/2020/inj3ctor3-operation-leveraging-asterisk-servers-for-monetization/https://github.com/FreePBX/framework/commit/e0516bb36023
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 21, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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