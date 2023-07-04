SAP Internet Graphics Server (IGS) - XML External Entity Injection CVE-2018-2392
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2525222https://blogs.sap.com/2018/02/13/sap-security-patch-day-february-2018/https://www.rapid7.com/db/modules/auxiliary/admin/sap/sap_igs_xmlchart_xxe/https://troopers.de/troopers18/agenda/3r38lr/https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/blob/master/modules/auxiliary/admin/sap/sap_igs_xmlchart_xxe.rbhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-2392
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 14, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sap
- Product
- internet_graphics_server
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