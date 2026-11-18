SAP NetWeaver AS JAVA - Path Traversal CVE-2020-6286
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/chipik/SAP_RECONhttps://github.com/murataydemir/CVE-2020-6286https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2934135https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=552599675https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-6286
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 14, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sap
- Product
- netweaver_application_server_java
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