SAP NetWeaver - Information Disclosure CVE-2016-2388
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2016/May/55https://seclists.org/bugtraq/2016/May/95https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2016-2388https://github.com/vah13/SAP_exploithttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2016-2388
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 16, 2016
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sap
- Product
- netweaver_application_server_java
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