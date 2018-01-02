Sendmail Mail Relay Vulnerability CVE-2002-1278CVE-2003-0285
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://xforce.iss.net/xforce/xfdb/10554http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/7580http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/6118http://www.solucorp.qc.ca/linuxconf/ftp://aix.software.ibm.com/aix/efixes/security/sendmail_3_mod.tar.Z
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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