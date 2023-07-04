SEOWON INTECH SLC-130 & SLR-120S - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-17456
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://maj0rmil4d.github.io/Seowon-SlC-130-And-SLR-120S-Exploit/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-17456http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/158933/Seowon-SlC-130-Router-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166273/Seowon-SLR-120-Router-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50821
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 20, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- seowonintech
- Product
- slc-130
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