Seraphinite Accelerator <= 2.29.18 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2026-17532
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/seraphinite-accelerator/seraphinite-accelerator-22918-reflected-cross-site-scriptinghttps://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/browser/seraphinite-accelerator/trunk/common.phphttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-17532
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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