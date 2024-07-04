Sharp Multifunction Printers - Directory Listing CVE-2024-33605
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://pierrekim.github.io/blog/2024-06-27-sharp-mfp-17-vulnerabilities.html#pre-auth-arbitrary-directory-listinghttps://jvn.jp/en/vu/JVNVU93051062/index.htmlhttps://global.sharp/products/copier/info/info_security_2024-05.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 26, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- sharp
- Product
- mx-3550v_firmware
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