Shield Security <= 21.0.8 - Unauthenticated Reflected XSS CVE-2026-0561
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://research.cleantalk.org/cve-2026-0561/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/cb49eb5f-c1ff-4440-8b53-c2515e65da27?source=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-0561
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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