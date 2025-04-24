Shopware < 6.5.8.13 - SQL Injection CVE-2025-27892
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.redteam-pentesting.de/en/advisories/rt-sa-2025-001/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-27892
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- shopware
- Product
- shopware
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