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Siemens SIMATIC S7-1200 CPU - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2014-2908

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44687https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/pdf/ssa-892012.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-2908http://ics-cert.us-cert.gov/advisories/ICSA-14-114-02http://www.siemens.com/innovation/pool/de/forschungsfelder/siemens_security_advisory_ssa-892012.pdf
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Apr 25, 2014
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
siemens
Product
simatic_s7_cpu_1200_firmware

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