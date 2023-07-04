Siemens SIMATIC S7-1200 CPU - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2014-2908
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/44687https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/pdf/ssa-892012.pdfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2014-2908http://ics-cert.us-cert.gov/advisories/ICSA-14-114-02http://www.siemens.com/innovation/pool/de/forschungsfelder/siemens_security_advisory_ssa-892012.pdf
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 25, 2014
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- siemens
- Product
- simatic_s7_cpu_1200_firmware
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.