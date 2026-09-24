SimpleHelp <= 5.5.7 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2024-57728
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://simple-help.com/kb---security-vulnerabilities-01-2025#security-vulnerabilities-in-simplehelp-5-5-7-and-earlierhttps://www.horizon3.ai/attack-research/disclosures/critical-vulnerabilities-in-simplehelp-remote-support-software/https://guides.simple-help.com/kb---checking-the-version-and-build-of-your-simplehelp-serverhttps://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2024-57728https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/blog/2026/04/06/storm-1175-focuses-gaze-on-vulnerable-web-facing-assets-in-high-tempo-medusa-ransomware-operations/https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/us/security/news/ransomware-spotlight/ransomware-spotlight-dragonforcehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-57728
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- simple-help
- Product
- simplehelp
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.